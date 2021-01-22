Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Trading Up 6.5%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 368,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 379,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMQ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $308.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $290,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,919.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.