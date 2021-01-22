Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,543 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.34% of Trimble worth $57,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.76. 1,509,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,489. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

