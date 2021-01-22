Trimble Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,828 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the typical daily volume of 341 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.31 on Friday. Trimble has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 260,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

