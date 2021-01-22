Trine Acquisition (NYSE:TRNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.90

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 3352154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $657,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $855,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $701,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,627,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

