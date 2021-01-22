Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $45.59 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 4.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.21% of Arista Networks worth $45,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $34,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after buying an additional 118,045 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,119,118 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,138. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $320.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

