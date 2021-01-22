Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,158 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,582 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 3.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of eBay worth $39,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in eBay by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after buying an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in eBay by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in eBay by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in eBay by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 589,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $260,957,000 after buying an additional 195,133 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 158,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,590. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,523. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.