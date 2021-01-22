Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Invests $39.54 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 266,578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,536,000. Vulcan Materials accounts for 3.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Vulcan Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,470. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $168.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.90.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.