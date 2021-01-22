Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 543,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,547,000. Hologic makes up approximately 3.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Hologic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Hologic by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 50,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Hologic by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 88,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.74. 12,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $81.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

