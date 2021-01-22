Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 29,351 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.18. 192,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326,981. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

