Tripio Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Tripio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $970,892.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.22 or 0.00580349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.45 or 0.04332224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

TRIO is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

