Triumph Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGI. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $634.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

