TriumphX Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One TriumphX token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002210 BTC on exchanges. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and $379,053.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 60.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00125355 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00275551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00069768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039697 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

TriumphX Token Trading

TriumphX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

