TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0287 on Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and $1.33 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001800 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

