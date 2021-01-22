True Seigniorage Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $705,573.52 (TSD)

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar. True Seigniorage Dollar has a total market cap of $705,573.52 and approximately $21,685.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00124024 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00275627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039651 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Profile

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

Buying and Selling True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire True Seigniorage Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

