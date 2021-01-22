True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $830,931.56

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. True Seigniorage Dollar has a market cap of $830,931.56 and approximately $26,562.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00054597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00127357 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00075045 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00281450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00069649 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Trading

True Seigniorage Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade True Seigniorage Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

