TrueChain Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and $13.66 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00586376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.79 or 0.04330681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017029 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.