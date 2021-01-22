TrueChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.07 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $13.11 million and $14.07 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00066509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.44 or 0.00583955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.15 or 0.04100186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016487 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

