TrueFeedBack Market Capitalization Hits $2.75 Million (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $451,032.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066532 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.92 or 0.00574884 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005886 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042984 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.62 or 0.04295625 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014000 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016233 BTC.
About TrueFeedBack
According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “
TrueFeedBack Coin Trading
TrueFeedBack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
