TrueFi (TRU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.29 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $33.86 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00052270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00121927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00071589 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00265466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066056 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

Buying and Selling TrueFi

TrueFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.