TrueFlip Market Cap Reaches $1.11 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $1,312.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00065587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.00587041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.34 or 0.03964289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016351 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

