TrueFlip (TFL) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $35,371.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00577810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.18 or 0.04247079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016519 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

