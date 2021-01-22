Truegame (TGAME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,460.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $68,636.85 and approximately $8,460.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00067092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.00585320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.70 or 0.04152854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016448 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

