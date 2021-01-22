TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGZ) Trading Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGZ) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 1,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

