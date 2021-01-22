TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Shares Up 0.9%

TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $51.17. 10,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 13,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 2.20% of TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

