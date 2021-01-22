TrueUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $143.66 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $415.85 million and approximately $143.66 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.92 or 0.00574884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.62 or 0.04295625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016233 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TUSD is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 415,835,488 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

