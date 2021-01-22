Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

TFC opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.70.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

