Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s current price.

TFC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. 5,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $7,800,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

