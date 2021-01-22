Truist Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

NCLH stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,848,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,131,000 after purchasing an additional 469,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,571,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,665,000 after buying an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,465,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 1,646,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after buying an additional 161,489 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

