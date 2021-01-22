Truist Securiti Comments on ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAN. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

MAN opened at $94.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 89,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,579,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

