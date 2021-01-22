Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2021 earnings at $46.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $178.74 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,926.07.

BKNG opened at $2,109.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,884.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 56.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

