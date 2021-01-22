Truist Securiti Weighs in on Mercury Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Mercury Systems in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,933,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 18.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 301,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mercury Systems by 24.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after acquiring an additional 295,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,699,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $161,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,123,588.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,198 shares of company stock valued at $872,003. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.