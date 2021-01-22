Truist Securiti Weighs in on The Brink’s Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Brink’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Brink’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCO. Truist increased their target price on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $74.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The Brink’s has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the third quarter worth $137,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

