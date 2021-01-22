TrumpCoin Hits Market Cap of $443,699.24 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 472.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $443,699.24 and $228.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00113052 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009054 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

