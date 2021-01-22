Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of Trupanion worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trupanion by 4,058.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 408,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,089 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4,720.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 231,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 263,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,634 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other Trupanion news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $25,439.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,121.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $178,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,503 shares of company stock worth $15,759,365 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $115.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,890.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $125.57.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.