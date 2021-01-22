Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 883 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.40. 77,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

