Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 126,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $67.63. 109,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,541. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

