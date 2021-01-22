TrustSwap Market Capitalization Tops $46.10 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $46.10 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00052019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00123829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00072079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00276119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039241 BTC.

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,877,427 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

