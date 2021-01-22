TrustToken Hits One Day Trading Volume of $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One TrustToken token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00051998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00121157 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00071696 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00269310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038690 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

TrustToken Token Trading

TrustToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

