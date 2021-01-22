TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.13

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.13 and last traded at $83.01, with a volume of 13066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of TTEC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 408,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 64,337 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 368,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after buying an additional 57,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,824,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

