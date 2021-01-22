TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Shares Gap Down to $422.60

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $422.60, but opened at $405.00. TUI AG (TUI.L) shares last traded at $352.10, with a volume of 12,025,902 shares traded.

TUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on TUI AG (TUI.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. TUI AG (TUI.L) currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 196.25 ($2.56).

Get TUI AG (TUI.L) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 362.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23.

In other TUI AG (TUI.L) news, insider Peter Krueger bought 39,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

About TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI AG (TUI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI AG (TUI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.