Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.93

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.93 and traded as high as $34.27. Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 8,681,401 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £479.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) Company Profile (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

