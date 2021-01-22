TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Down 6.7% This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $178,174.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 92,622,596,763 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

