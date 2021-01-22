Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,381. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

