Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 269,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $213.87. 521,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,880. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.25 and a 200 day moving average of $187.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

