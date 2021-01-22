Twele Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.7% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 21,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,839,000.

IYR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,284,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,085. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

