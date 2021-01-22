Twele Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,603 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,572. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $96.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59.

