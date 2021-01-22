Twele Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.62. 672,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,682. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.