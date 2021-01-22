Twele Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 30,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.83. 47,124,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,332,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $56.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

