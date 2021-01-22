Twele Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $351.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,134. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

