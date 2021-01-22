Twele Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,698 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after buying an additional 325,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after buying an additional 195,163 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,278,000 after buying an additional 267,536 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,046,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463,742. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

